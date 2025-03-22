Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,450 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $83.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $84.99.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.