Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 76 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $717.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

argenx Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARGX opened at $615.02 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $352.77 and a 12 month high of $678.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $599.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -698.89 and a beta of 0.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.