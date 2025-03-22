Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in OGE Energy by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE OGE opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

