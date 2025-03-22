Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and traded as low as $9.39. Parex Resources shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 21,123 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARXF

Parex Resources Price Performance

Parex Resources Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.