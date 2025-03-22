PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans $0.04 Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PRT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 47,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,737. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $4.63.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.