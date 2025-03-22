PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans $0.04 Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE PRT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 47,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,737. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $4.63.
About PermRock Royalty Trust
