Perspective Therapeutics’ (CATX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CATX. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Shares of NYSE CATX opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 549,900.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

