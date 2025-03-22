Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,745,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $2,123,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 67.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

