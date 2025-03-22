Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,647 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.20 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

