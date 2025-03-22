Philip A. Laskawy Sells 2,604 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,963,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,468,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,498,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,064,000 after buying an additional 217,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,762,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $182,988,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,540,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

