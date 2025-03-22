Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.6 %

PSX stock opened at $125.51 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.11 and a 200-day moving average of $125.71.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

