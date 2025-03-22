Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $9.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

