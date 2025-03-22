Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Sells £882,230.52 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs sold 151,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.51), for a total transaction of £882,230.52 ($1,139,096.86).

On Monday, January 6th, Andrew Briggs acquired 29 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £149.06 ($192.46).

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 576.50 ($7.44) on Friday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 475 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.62). The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32. The company has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 517.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 519.83.

Phoenix Group ( LON:PHNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 45.40 ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Phoenix Group Holdings plc will post 51.179941 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.35 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.65. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is presently -101.58%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.39) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

