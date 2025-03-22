Pirate Chain (ARRR) 1-Day Volume Hits $56,927.73

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $25.37 million and approximately $56,927.73 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00036251 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

