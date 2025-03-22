Plancorp LLC Acquires 552 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

ESGD opened at $83.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.22.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

