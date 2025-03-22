Plancorp LLC Buys 961 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $132,844,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,898,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,545,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 439,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,623,000 after buying an additional 137,279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $177.21 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $159.39 and a one year high of $207.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.70 and a 200 day moving average of $189.96. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

