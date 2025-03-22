Plancorp LLC Has $89.58 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,609,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,373 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 3.7% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $89,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 30,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

