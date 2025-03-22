Plancorp LLC Sells 121,461 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,493,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,461 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 14.9% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $362,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,940,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,755,000 after buying an additional 3,882,889 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,209,000. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,673,000. Warburton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,267,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,512,000 after buying an additional 1,789,147 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
Shares of DFAC opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $36.66.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.