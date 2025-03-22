Plancorp LLC Sells 121,461 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,493,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,461 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 14.9% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $362,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,940,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,755,000 after buying an additional 3,882,889 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,209,000. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,673,000. Warburton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,267,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,512,000 after buying an additional 1,789,147 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.