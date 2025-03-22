Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1,618.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Power Integrations by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $686,769.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,093.60. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $65,609.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,081.18. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,544 shares of company stock worth $2,433,105. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of POWI opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on POWI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

