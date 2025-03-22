Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNFree Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $2.45 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 11.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.