Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $2.39. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 50,806 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 11.22.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

