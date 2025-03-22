Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $2.39. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 50,806 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).
