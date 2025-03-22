Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – March 22nd

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Cellebrite DI are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are equity shares of companies that operate within the digital currency and blockchain sectors, such as cryptocurrency exchanges, mining firms, and companies providing blockchain technology services. Their market performance is often closely tied to developments in the cryptocurrency market and regulatory landscape, offering investors exposure to the growing digital asset ecosystem through traditional equity channels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 43,555,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,055,087. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,739. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Bitfarms stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.01. 26,396,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,005,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ HIVE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. 14,426,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,352. The company has a market capitalization of $262.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 3.51. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. 943,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52.

