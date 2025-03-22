PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3823 per share on Monday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 383.3% increase from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.08.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PBCRY opened at $12.20 on Friday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

