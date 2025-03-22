PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3823 per share on Monday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 383.3% increase from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.08.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of PBCRY opened at $12.20 on Friday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
