PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (PSGTF) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share and revenue of $645.52 million for the quarter.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Down 49.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSGTF opened at $0.12 on Friday. PT Semen Indonesia has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and mining, trading, transportation, consulting, and construction activities.

