Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 732.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,763,000 after buying an additional 1,358,493 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after purchasing an additional 869,066 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,278,000 after purchasing an additional 405,847 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 779,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,426,000 after purchasing an additional 273,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $291.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.12. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price objective (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.00.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

