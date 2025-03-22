Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Pudgy Penguins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pudgy Penguins has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Pudgy Penguins has a market cap of $407.41 million and $45.36 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84,252.48 or 0.99860138 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83,538.61 or 0.99014017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins was first traded on December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins. Pudgy Penguins’ official message board is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness. Pudgy Penguins’ official website is www.pudgypenguins.com.

Buying and Selling Pudgy Penguins

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 88,888,888,888 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.00634874 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 307 active market(s) with $44,791,774.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pudgypenguins.com.”

