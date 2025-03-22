QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 98,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 50,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.51 and its 200-day moving average is $163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.