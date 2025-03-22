Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 524 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $67,795.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,557.14. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Qualys Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $127.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.05. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.17 and a 1 year high of $174.20.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Qualys by 21.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 6.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 208.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 58,252 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

