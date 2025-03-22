Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 908.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,396 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,910.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 427,473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,759,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 529,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 311,147 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,868,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,938,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.89. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $45.46 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

