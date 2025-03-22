Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 44,772 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 176.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,772 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $174.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $175.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,967.06. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.