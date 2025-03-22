Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.58 Million Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 42,403 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 233.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 67,098 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,473,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 1,437.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

