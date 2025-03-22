Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $3.67 Million in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 219.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,227,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Science Applications International from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.1 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.50. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

