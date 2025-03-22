Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $3.84 Million in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 41,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,230,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,012,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,417,000 after acquiring an additional 382,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.