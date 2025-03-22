Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 51,878 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 245.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,878 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skyworks Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.