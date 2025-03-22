Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,323 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $257,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $511,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $352.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

