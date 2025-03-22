Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,294 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SEA by 33.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in SEA by 33.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.
SEA Stock Performance
NYSE SE opened at $126.01 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.04 and a beta of 1.61.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
