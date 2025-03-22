Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.
Quantum Computing Price Performance
NASDAQ QUBT opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 3.26. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.
Quantum Computing Company Profile
