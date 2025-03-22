Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ QUBT opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 3.26. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Quantum Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.