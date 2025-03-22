QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. QUASA has a market cap of $62,883.74 and approximately $156.85 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00004275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00004050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000021 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 254,553,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,925,274 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 254,553,218 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0004469 USD and is down -43.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $241.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.