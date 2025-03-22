Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Radian Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Radian Group by 735.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,231.60. This represents a 92.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

