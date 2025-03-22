Rajiv Jain Purchases 106,449 Shares of GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQGGet Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain bought 106,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of A$223,542.90 ($140,593.02).

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 17th, Rajiv Jain bought 125,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$267,625.00 ($168,317.61).
  • On Thursday, March 13th, Rajiv Jain bought 93,386 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of A$194,989.97 ($122,635.20).
  • On Monday, March 10th, Rajiv Jain bought 88,733 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$195,567.53 ($122,998.45).
  • On Thursday, March 6th, Rajiv Jain bought 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$334,650.00 ($210,471.70).
  • On Tuesday, March 4th, Rajiv Jain acquired 119,330 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$269,566.47 ($169,538.66).

The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from GQG Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. GQG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

