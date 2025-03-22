RAMP (RAMP) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One RAMP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and $173.08 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,079.95 or 0.99899167 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,385.11 or 0.99073598 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
RAMP Profile
RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.
Buying and Selling RAMP
