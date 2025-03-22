RB Global (TSE:RBA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$127.56 and traded as high as C$142.63. RB Global shares last traded at C$142.06, with a volume of 169,070 shares changing hands.

RB Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$136.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$127.73. The stock has a market cap of C$18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

About RB Global

Ritchie Bros. operates the world’s leading marketplace for heavy equipment. The company started as a live auctioneer of industrial equipment, since then it has greatly expanded its operations to include the sale of construction, agricultural, oilfield, and transportation equipment. Ritchie Bros. operates over 40 live auction sites in more than 12 countries, along with online marketplaces, including IronPlanet, Marketplace-E, and GovPlanet.

