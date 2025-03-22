Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

FTAI Aviation (NYSE: FTAI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2025 – FTAI Aviation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2025 – FTAI Aviation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/3/2025 – FTAI Aviation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

2/28/2025 – FTAI Aviation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/22/2025 – FTAI Aviation had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2025 – FTAI Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $167.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – FTAI Aviation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,083. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $181.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,072.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Get FTAI Aviation Ltd alerts:

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -342.86%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

