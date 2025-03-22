RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $2.99 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.