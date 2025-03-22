Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations stock on February 8th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Shares of FBIN opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,950.04. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Papesh purchased 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,177.83. The trade was a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FBIN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,094,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 812.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

