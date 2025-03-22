Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Laboratory Co. of America stock on February 5th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $233.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.16 and a 200 day moving average of $234.28.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $2,316,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,919,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,330,638.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,180.80. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.30, for a total value of $330,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,572.30. This represents a 37.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $3,577,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

