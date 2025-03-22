Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tempur Sealy International stock on February 21st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Sunday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

