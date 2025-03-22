Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tempur Sealy International stock on February 15th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Sunday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $73,981,000. Linonia Partnership LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 4,824,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,494,000 after purchasing an additional 729,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,564,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,750,000 after buying an additional 384,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

