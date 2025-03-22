Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tempur Sealy International stock on February 17th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,981,000. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 4,824,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,494,000 after buying an additional 729,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,564,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,750,000 after buying an additional 384,094 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPX. UBS Group increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Sunday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

