Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tempur Sealy International stock on February 28th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 2/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) on 2/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 2/22/2025.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.63.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

