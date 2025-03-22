Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Increased by Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Republic Services by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG stock opened at $232.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $240.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

